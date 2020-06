911 WASHINGTON AVENUE SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area

NO PETS!!! Fresh paint + modified bath & kitchen. Ground floor unit. Park at your back door. Tile throughout. WATER, SEWER, TRASH & GAS FOR HOT WATER HEATING AND COOKING iincluded! $35 application fee per adult. (PUBLIX, HALLMARK, DRUG STORES, RESTAURANTS, DRY CLEANERS, HARDWARE STORE, BANK, CAR WASH), PINELLAS TRAIL, & TAYLOR PARK; JUST MINUTES FROM THE BEACH & BOAT RAMPS. THE SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES A BONUS ROOM THAT IS AIR CONDITIONED, BUT THE A/C CAN BE SWITCHED OFF IF A TYPICAL PORCH IS PREFERRED. **A MUST SEE** UPDATED KITCHEN & BATHS.