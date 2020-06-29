All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 8881 Christie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
8881 Christie Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

8881 Christie Dr

8881 Christie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8881 Christie Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 04/01/20 Modern 3BR Townhouse- FREE:Internet ,Cable,Pool - Property Id: 53007

~~~Late Model 3BR townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Seminole Palms development.
~~~~PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER. The LAST unit in a very desirable development. This property will not last !!!!!
Call and leave a message or TEXT 8I3-8I5-II94 for faster response.

~~~ SAVE over $200 per month in FREE services ~~~
+++ FREE use of the pool
+++ FREE FIOS Internet
+++ FREE Cable TV

~~~~~Lots of features and upgrades~
~ Large corner unit -almost 1700 SqFt
~ OPEN floor plan
~ 3 large size bedrooms with cathedral ceilings
~ Master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet & Jacuzzi tub
~ 9 ft ceilings
~ Lots of storage
~ Backyard area-great for grilling
~ Late model appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
~ Non-smoking
~~~~~~~Centrally located - close to everything ~~~~~
~ Close to Largo Mall and other shopping
~ Close to many beaches.
~ Near to US 19 & all major roads.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53007
Property Id 53007

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5521745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8881 Christie Dr have any available units?
8881 Christie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 8881 Christie Dr have?
Some of 8881 Christie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8881 Christie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8881 Christie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8881 Christie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8881 Christie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 8881 Christie Dr offer parking?
No, 8881 Christie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8881 Christie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8881 Christie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8881 Christie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8881 Christie Dr has a pool.
Does 8881 Christie Dr have accessible units?
No, 8881 Christie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8881 Christie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8881 Christie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8881 Christie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8881 Christie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg