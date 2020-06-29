8881 Christie Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cable included recently renovated

Available 04/01/20 Modern 3BR Townhouse- FREE:Internet ,Cable,Pool - Property Id: 53007



~~~Late Model 3BR townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Seminole Palms development.

~~~~PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER. The LAST unit in a very desirable development. This property will not last !!!!!

Call and leave a message or TEXT 8I3-8I5-II94 for faster response.



~~~ SAVE over $200 per month in FREE services ~~~

+++ FREE use of the pool

+++ FREE FIOS Internet

+++ FREE Cable TV



~~~~~Lots of features and upgrades~

~ Large corner unit -almost 1700 SqFt

~ OPEN floor plan

~ 3 large size bedrooms with cathedral ceilings

~ Master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet & Jacuzzi tub

~ 9 ft ceilings

~ Lots of storage

~ Backyard area-great for grilling

~ Late model appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

~ Non-smoking

~~~~~~~Centrally located - close to everything ~~~~~

~ Close to Largo Mall and other shopping

~ Close to many beaches.

~ Near to US 19 & all major roads.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53007

No Dogs Allowed



