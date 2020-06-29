8881 Christie Dr

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Modern 3BR Townhouse- FREE:Internet ,Cable,Pool - Property Id: 53007
~~~Late Model 3BR townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Seminole Palms development.
~~~~PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER. The LAST unit in a very desirable development. This property will not last !!!!!
Call and leave a message or TEXT 8I3-8I5-II94 for faster response.
~~~ SAVE over $200 per month in FREE services ~~~
+++ FREE use of the pool
+++ FREE FIOS Internet
+++ FREE Cable TV
~~~~~Lots of features and upgrades~
~ Large corner unit -almost 1700 SqFt
~ OPEN floor plan
~ 3 large size bedrooms with cathedral ceilings
~ Master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet & Jacuzzi tub
~ 9 ft ceilings
~ Lots of storage
~ Backyard area-great for grilling
~ Late model appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
~ Non-smoking
~~~~~~~Centrally located - close to everything ~~~~~
~ Close to Largo Mall and other shopping
~ Close to many beaches.
~ Near to US 19 & all major roads.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53007
Property Id 53007
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5521745)