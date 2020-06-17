All apartments in Largo
603 6th Street NE #A

603 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

603 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL 33770
Roosevelt Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UTILITIES INCLUDED: ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER AND TRASH! 1BD / 1BA Apartment in Largo, FL! Completely tiled throughout the main living areas with carpet in bedroom. Spacious open floorplan, with bright windows allowing for natural light to flow through the home. Conveniently located near I275, US19 and Ulmerton Road. Just a straight drive to the area beaches with Indian Rocks being less than 10 miles. (This unit does not have washer and dryer hookups). Dining, local laundromats, shopping and entertainment are just steps away! To see this wonderful find, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 6th Street NE #A have any available units?
603 6th Street NE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 603 6th Street NE #A have?
Some of 603 6th Street NE #A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 6th Street NE #A currently offering any rent specials?
603 6th Street NE #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 6th Street NE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 6th Street NE #A is pet friendly.
Does 603 6th Street NE #A offer parking?
No, 603 6th Street NE #A does not offer parking.
Does 603 6th Street NE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 6th Street NE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 6th Street NE #A have a pool?
No, 603 6th Street NE #A does not have a pool.
Does 603 6th Street NE #A have accessible units?
No, 603 6th Street NE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 603 6th Street NE #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 6th Street NE #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 6th Street NE #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 6th Street NE #A has units with air conditioning.
