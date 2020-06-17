603 6th Street NE #A

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UTILITIES INCLUDED: ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER AND TRASH! 1BD / 1BA Apartment in Largo, FL! Completely tiled throughout the main living areas with carpet in bedroom. Spacious open floorplan, with bright windows allowing for natural light to flow through the home. Conveniently located near I275, US19 and Ulmerton Road. Just a straight drive to the area beaches with Indian Rocks being less than 10 miles. (This unit does not have washer and dryer hookups). Dining, local laundromats, shopping and entertainment are just steps away! To see this wonderful find, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!