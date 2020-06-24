All apartments in Largo
4040 AUDUBON DRIVE

4040 Audubon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Audubon Drive, Largo, FL 33764

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and unfurnished 2BR/1BA unit available for ANNUAL RENTAL. Great location for commuting to Tampa/St. Petersburg and a short drive to the Gulf of Mexico. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, banks and more. Square footage is approximate and should be verified. Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn included. Good Credit, Rental History and Proof of Income required. First (1150)/Security Deposit (1150) due prior to occupancy with an approved background check ($30.00 per occupant). New flooring, A/C, kitchen, appliances, counters, bathrooms, windows and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE have any available units?
4040 AUDUBON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE have?
Some of 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4040 AUDUBON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4040 AUDUBON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
