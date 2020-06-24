4040 AUDUBON DRIVE

Amenities

Updated and unfurnished 2BR/1BA unit available for ANNUAL RENTAL. Great location for commuting to Tampa/St. Petersburg and a short drive to the Gulf of Mexico. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, banks and more. Square footage is approximate and should be verified. Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn included. Good Credit, Rental History and Proof of Income required. First (1150)/Security Deposit (1150) due prior to occupancy with an approved background check ($30.00 per occupant). New flooring, A/C, kitchen, appliances, counters, bathrooms, windows and more!