All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3184 SHORELINE DRIVE

3184 Shoreline Drive · (727) 967-1667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL 33760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms. Elegant island kitchen with European cabinetry, deep drawers, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and beautiful tile backsplash. Main living areas offer 28" tile with the classy look of marble, with ceramic tile. The Master Bedroom includes a designed walk-in closet and master bathroom offers a double vanity, separate make-up vanity & a glass shower.
All bedrooms offer Bamboo hardwood floors, 2nd Bathroom offers a double vanity with quartz counter-top, glass shower, and exclusive tile and is connected to one of the bedrooms and also serves as the guest bathroom and a shaded screened porch with ceramic tile. 3 sets of PGT hurricane rated sliding glass doors in the great room, master bedroom & 2nd bedroom. High-end fixtures, blinds, and Nest A/C control, inside laundry room, 3-Car Garage is 27' wide x 24' deep and has a recently painted exterior. New roof, solar panels, landscaping, and high-end A/C Unit installed on May 2019. PVC will be installed on 4 SEP around the property and patio expected to be paved and addition of a shed.
Deed restricted property requires yard maintenance and pest control which will be managed by the owner. The tenant is responsible for water, TV/internet. Contact the Owner directly to schedule a viewing and details/negotiations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE have any available units?
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE have?
Some of 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3184 SHORELINE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33771
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity