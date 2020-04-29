3184 SHORELINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms. Elegant island kitchen with European cabinetry, deep drawers, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and beautiful tile backsplash. Main living areas offer 28" tile with the classy look of marble, with ceramic tile. The Master Bedroom includes a designed walk-in closet and master bathroom offers a double vanity, separate make-up vanity & a glass shower.

All bedrooms offer Bamboo hardwood floors, 2nd Bathroom offers a double vanity with quartz counter-top, glass shower, and exclusive tile and is connected to one of the bedrooms and also serves as the guest bathroom and a shaded screened porch with ceramic tile. 3 sets of PGT hurricane rated sliding glass doors in the great room, master bedroom & 2nd bedroom. High-end fixtures, blinds, and Nest A/C control, inside laundry room, 3-Car Garage is 27' wide x 24' deep and has a recently painted exterior. New roof, solar panels, landscaping, and high-end A/C Unit installed on May 2019. PVC will be installed on 4 SEP around the property and patio expected to be paved and addition of a shed.

Deed restricted property requires yard maintenance and pest control which will be managed by the owner. The tenant is responsible for water, TV/internet. Contact the Owner directly to schedule a viewing and details/negotiations