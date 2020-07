Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to beautiful sunny Largo Florida!

- 2 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment

- This is unit has a private entrance

- Tenant pays all utilities

- 20 minutes away from Indian Rocks Beach!

- Lots of natural light!

-Large front yard!

-Screened in front porch!

- 10 minutes from either ALT US 19 or HWY US 19

- Non-refundable application fee: $65 per occupant of age 18 or older