All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 3084 Branch Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
3084 Branch Dr
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

3084 Branch Dr

3084 Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3084 Branch Drive, Largo, FL 33760
Overlook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beauitiful 3 bedoom townhome - Updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a one car garage 1450 Square Foot Townhome. This Townhome Is Located In One Of The Best Locations In The County. Close To St. Pete, Tampa And Clearwater. Only 20 Minutes To The Tampa Airport . The Community Is Beautiful With Impressive Entrance On Private Lake. You will enjoy sitting by the heated pool that was recently updated with beautiful pavers and features a covered area and bathrooms and located right on the beautiful lake so that you can enjoy the Florida lifestyle! This home is light and bright and the kitchen has plenty of room for table and chairs and features stainless steel appliances and opens up to both the eat in area and the large family room. The Family room features all tile flooring a wood burning fireplace and a large set of sliders out to the screened in lanai. Downstairs you will also find an updated half bath. Upstairs you will find beautiful laminate flooring and no carpet 3 bedrooms and full size washer and dryer hook ups and a beautifully updated full bath with designer touches.The large master retreat features vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and sliders that will lead you out to your private screened in balcony. The master bath has been updated and features dual sinks, tub and large walk in shower that was recently updated with designer tile. In the garage you will find plenty of storage a newer hot water heater and water softener. Rent Includes: Water/Sewer, Pest Control, Building Maintenance, Trash Removal And Lawn Maintenance. Sorry not pets or smoking.

(RLNE2276636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 Branch Dr have any available units?
3084 Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3084 Branch Dr have?
Some of 3084 Branch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3084 Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3084 Branch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 Branch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3084 Branch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3084 Branch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3084 Branch Dr offers parking.
Does 3084 Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3084 Branch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 Branch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3084 Branch Dr has a pool.
Does 3084 Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3084 Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3084 Branch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3084 Branch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3084 Branch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLargo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Apartments
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg