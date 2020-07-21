3084 Branch Dr

Amenities

Beauitiful 3 bedoom townhome - Updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a one car garage 1450 Square Foot Townhome. This Townhome Is Located In One Of The Best Locations In The County. Close To St. Pete, Tampa And Clearwater. Only 20 Minutes To The Tampa Airport . The Community Is Beautiful With Impressive Entrance On Private Lake. You will enjoy sitting by the heated pool that was recently updated with beautiful pavers and features a covered area and bathrooms and located right on the beautiful lake so that you can enjoy the Florida lifestyle! This home is light and bright and the kitchen has plenty of room for table and chairs and features stainless steel appliances and opens up to both the eat in area and the large family room. The Family room features all tile flooring a wood burning fireplace and a large set of sliders out to the screened in lanai. Downstairs you will also find an updated half bath. Upstairs you will find beautiful laminate flooring and no carpet 3 bedrooms and full size washer and dryer hook ups and a beautifully updated full bath with designer touches.The large master retreat features vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and sliders that will lead you out to your private screened in balcony. The master bath has been updated and features dual sinks, tub and large walk in shower that was recently updated with designer tile. In the garage you will find plenty of storage a newer hot water heater and water softener. Rent Includes: Water/Sewer, Pest Control, Building Maintenance, Trash Removal And Lawn Maintenance. Sorry not pets or smoking.



