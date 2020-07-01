3047 Webley Drive Northeast

Amenities

**Available Now*** Beautiful 3BR 2BA home is move-in ready and greets you with a large shade tree and manicured curb appeal! Interior features include solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a beautiful backsplash. Enjoy the fenced-in backyard, enclosed Florida room for relaxation, and the convenient location to shopping, restaurants, 10-mile distance to Crossroads Mall, Largo Central Park East Bay Golf Club, Largo Sports Complex and Highland Recreation Complex and more! Act fast to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.rmined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Largo High School

Largo Middle School

Belcher Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.