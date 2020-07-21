All apartments in Largo
2276 18TH AVENUE SW
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

2276 18TH AVENUE SW

2276 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2276 18th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now is newly renovated 2 bedrooms (plus den), 1 bath unit on a dead end quiet street minutes from Indian Rocks beaches. The unit features, new windows and A/C, central heat & air, tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, high end appliances, fridge with water and ice maker, new water heater, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Washer and dryer hook ups. All these updates will ensure low electrical bills and comfort living! The unit is part of a duplex which has a massive back yard and ensures maximum privacy compared to an apartment complex. Lawn service is included. Prime Location: It is walking distance from Taylor Lake Park famous for its Frisbee golf, picnics, biking, fishing, jogging, as well as the Pinellas trail. The unit is minutes from the Indian Rocks beach as well as Southwest Recreation Complex and qualifies for their membership discounts. Very close to Largo Medical Center, Pinecrest Golf Club, St. Patrick Catholic School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Largo Middle School and quick access to shopping and dining. Pet Policy: Small pets are welcomed. No Section 8. Application fee is $50.00 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW have any available units?
2276 18TH AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW have?
Some of 2276 18TH AVENUE SW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 18TH AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
2276 18TH AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 18TH AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2276 18TH AVENUE SW is pet friendly.
Does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW offer parking?
Yes, 2276 18TH AVENUE SW offers parking.
Does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 18TH AVENUE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 2276 18TH AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 2276 18TH AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 18TH AVENUE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2276 18TH AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2276 18TH AVENUE SW has units with air conditioning.
