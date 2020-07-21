2276 18TH AVENUE SW

Amenities

Available now is newly renovated 2 bedrooms (plus den), 1 bath unit on a dead end quiet street minutes from Indian Rocks beaches. The unit features, new windows and A/C, central heat & air, tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, high end appliances, fridge with water and ice maker, new water heater, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Washer and dryer hook ups. All these updates will ensure low electrical bills and comfort living! The unit is part of a duplex which has a massive back yard and ensures maximum privacy compared to an apartment complex. Lawn service is included. Prime Location: It is walking distance from Taylor Lake Park famous for its Frisbee golf, picnics, biking, fishing, jogging, as well as the Pinellas trail. The unit is minutes from the Indian Rocks beach as well as Southwest Recreation Complex and qualifies for their membership discounts. Very close to Largo Medical Center, Pinecrest Golf Club, St. Patrick Catholic School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Largo Middle School and quick access to shopping and dining. Pet Policy: Small pets are welcomed. No Section 8. Application fee is $50.00 per person.