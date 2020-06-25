1845 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage guest parking

Beautiful Condo Move-in Ready LOCATED IN A 55+ COMMUNITY. This Beautiful Condo Features 1 spacious bedroom, 1 bathroom, living-dining combo. Freshly Painted in Neutral Colors. New carpet just installed. Wash & Dryer room 10 feet from the unit. The community features a newly renovated heated saltwater pool with an attached bath, shower, and changing room. Community shuffleboard available as well as a beautiful park with benches and a BBQ area. There is also a car wash area and bicycle storage. Reserved parking in front of each unit. Excellent location, near: shopping, beaches, interstates, golf, parks and restaurants! Laundry room around the corner from the unit. Near Beautiful Pinellas County Beaches. One Assigned Parking Space Plus Many Extra Guest Parking Spaces. Rent includes basic cable, water & trash service. Electricity is the Tenants responsibility. First month and one-month security deposit required. 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Move-in Ready!