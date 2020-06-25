All apartments in Largo
1845 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:59 PM

1845 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

1845 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1845 South Highland Avenue, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
Beautiful Condo Move-in Ready LOCATED IN A 55+ COMMUNITY. This Beautiful Condo Features 1 spacious bedroom, 1 bathroom, living-dining combo. Freshly Painted in Neutral Colors. New carpet just installed. Wash & Dryer room 10 feet from the unit. The community features a newly renovated heated saltwater pool with an attached bath, shower, and changing room. Community shuffleboard available as well as a beautiful park with benches and a BBQ area. There is also a car wash area and bicycle storage. Reserved parking in front of each unit. Excellent location, near: shopping, beaches, interstates, golf, parks and restaurants! Laundry room around the corner from the unit. Near Beautiful Pinellas County Beaches. One Assigned Parking Space Plus Many Extra Guest Parking Spaces. Rent includes basic cable, water & trash service. Electricity is the Tenants responsibility. First month and one-month security deposit required. 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

