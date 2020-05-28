1817 Laurence Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental. 3br/2ba/3 car garage - 2,286 heated sq ft, / 3,418 sq ft under roof. This move in ready home features mature landscaping, updated kitchen and baths, tile flooring on main living area and carpet in upstairs bedroom, separate laundry room, recessed lighting, neutral color through out, separate dining, living area, kitchen open to family room with fireplace which opens to large screened lanai which is great for entertaining family and friends. Home has easy access to shops, fine dining, Hwy 19, banks, groceries, arts & entertainment and only a short drive to the sandy beach!



To view a 3D tour copy and paste the following link in your browser: app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1815654?accessKey=5eb8



First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802411)