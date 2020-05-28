All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1817 Laurence Ct

1817 Laurence Court · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 Laurence Court, Largo, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1817 Laurence Ct · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental. 3br/2ba/3 car garage - 2,286 heated sq ft, / 3,418 sq ft under roof. This move in ready home features mature landscaping, updated kitchen and baths, tile flooring on main living area and carpet in upstairs bedroom, separate laundry room, recessed lighting, neutral color through out, separate dining, living area, kitchen open to family room with fireplace which opens to large screened lanai which is great for entertaining family and friends. Home has easy access to shops, fine dining, Hwy 19, banks, groceries, arts & entertainment and only a short drive to the sandy beach!

To view a 3D tour copy and paste the following link in your browser: app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1815654?accessKey=5eb8

First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Laurence Ct have any available units?
1817 Laurence Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1817 Laurence Ct have?
Some of 1817 Laurence Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Laurence Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Laurence Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Laurence Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Laurence Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1817 Laurence Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Laurence Ct does offer parking.
Does 1817 Laurence Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Laurence Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Laurence Ct have a pool?
No, 1817 Laurence Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Laurence Ct have accessible units?
No, 1817 Laurence Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Laurence Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Laurence Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Laurence Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 Laurence Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
