Largo, FL
1510 10TH STREET SW
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

1510 10TH STREET SW

1510 10th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1510 10th Street Southwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home in the heart of Largo and walk distance to schools, parks, restaurants and the Pinellas Trail. This home has been updated with wood cabinets in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances and an eating area. Walk into the living area with an area that is 21 x 15 and a large walk in closet for storage. The family room has carpet and is 31 x 15 for that large TV or a game room. There is a separate bonus room that can can be used as an office. An inside utility room has a full size washer and dryer and a 1/2 bath. The one car garage has plenty of storage and there also are 2 sheds for your tools. There is a large screened porch to enjoy your morning coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 10TH STREET SW have any available units?
1510 10TH STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1510 10TH STREET SW have?
Some of 1510 10TH STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 10TH STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
1510 10TH STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 10TH STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 1510 10TH STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1510 10TH STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 1510 10TH STREET SW offers parking.
Does 1510 10TH STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 10TH STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 10TH STREET SW have a pool?
No, 1510 10TH STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 1510 10TH STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 1510 10TH STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 10TH STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 10TH STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 10TH STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 10TH STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.

