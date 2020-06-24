1510 10TH STREET SW

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom home in the heart of Largo and walk distance to schools, parks, restaurants and the Pinellas Trail. This home has been updated with wood cabinets in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances and an eating area. Walk into the living area with an area that is 21 x 15 and a large walk in closet for storage. The family room has carpet and is 31 x 15 for that large TV or a game room. There is a separate bonus room that can can be used as an office. An inside utility room has a full size washer and dryer and a 1/2 bath. The one car garage has plenty of storage and there also are 2 sheds for your tools. There is a large screened porch to enjoy your morning coffee.