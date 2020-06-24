All apartments in Largo
14171 VALENTINE TRAIL
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:32 PM

14171 VALENTINE TRAIL

14171 Valentine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14171 Valentine Trail, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Estate-like 3300+ sq. ft. Largo home on on almost a half acre. This 2 story, 4BR/3.5BA pool home has updated kitchen & baths with granite counter tops, fireplace in family room, caged pool (with pavers) and outside seating area. This annual rental is offered unfurnished. Ready for immediate occupancy - includes lawn and pool service. First & last month's rent, plus security deposit and successful background check ($35/person) required to move in. Cleaning fee of $250 to be deducted from security deposit at end of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL have any available units?
14171 VALENTINE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL have?
Some of 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
14171 VALENTINE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 14171 VALENTINE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
