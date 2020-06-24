14171 VALENTINE TRAIL

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Estate-like 3300+ sq. ft. Largo home on on almost a half acre. This 2 story, 4BR/3.5BA pool home has updated kitchen & baths with granite counter tops, fireplace in family room, caged pool (with pavers) and outside seating area. This annual rental is offered unfurnished. Ready for immediate occupancy - includes lawn and pool service. First & last month's rent, plus security deposit and successful background check ($35/person) required to move in. Cleaning fee of $250 to be deducted from security deposit at end of lease.