1133 Britton St

1133 Britton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Britton Street, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath block house with 2 car garage and fenced yard! Located in an excellent Largo location near Taylor Park and just minutes to beaches, parks, shopping, hospitals, and more!
SHOWINGS 8AM TO 7PM EACH HALF HOUR. PLEASE TEXT MANAGER AND REQUEST A SPECIFIC TIME. This block home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, tile throughout and a nice fenced yard. It is set on a lovely well maintained street and is move in ready!

This house has so much to offer and will make a wonderful home for the new residents. Set up an appointment to view ASAP!

Just minutes to the beach, parks, dining / shopping, hospitals, and more!

PLUS ask about our $50 monthly rent discount, that is $600 saved per year!

- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath
- 1800 square foot block home
- Open Alley Style Kitchen
- Fenced yard
- Tile flooring
- 2 car garage
- Convenient location

Text only to Agent to request specific appointment time.
Rent $1,695 monthly ($50 early payment discount available), security deposit or Rent Lock $1,900. Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and /credit

(RLNE5783660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Britton St have any available units?
1133 Britton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 1133 Britton St currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Britton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Britton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Britton St is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Britton St offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Britton St offers parking.
Does 1133 Britton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Britton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Britton St have a pool?
No, 1133 Britton St does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Britton St have accessible units?
No, 1133 Britton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Britton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Britton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Britton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Britton St does not have units with air conditioning.

