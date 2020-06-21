All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1025 Lake Palms Dr

1025 Lake Palm Drive · (813) 694-9785
Location

1025 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 Lake Palms Dr · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Duplex in Whitegates Sub, 2br/1ba fenced in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Fantastic 2br/1ba duplex in Whitegates Sub. - Available now, annual/unfurnished rental. One small dog ok, sorry, no cat. This culdesac duplex features ceiling fans, tile thru out, neutral colors and a fenced in back yard which is great for entertaining family and friends! Lawn grass cutting is included. Location is right off of east bay with easy access to groceries, banks, fine dining, shops, Hwy 19 and only a short drive to the sandy beach! First month's rent and equal same security deposit apply, pet fee is $300NR. THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Lisa Connors with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Lake Palms Dr have any available units?
1025 Lake Palms Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1025 Lake Palms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Lake Palms Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Lake Palms Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Lake Palms Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Lake Palms Dr offer parking?
No, 1025 Lake Palms Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Lake Palms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Lake Palms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Lake Palms Dr have a pool?
No, 1025 Lake Palms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Lake Palms Dr have accessible units?
No, 1025 Lake Palms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Lake Palms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Lake Palms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Lake Palms Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Lake Palms Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
