1025 Lake Palms Dr

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Duplex in Whitegates Sub, 2br/1ba fenced in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Fantastic 2br/1ba duplex in Whitegates Sub. - Available now, annual/unfurnished rental. One small dog ok, sorry, no cat. This culdesac duplex features ceiling fans, tile thru out, neutral colors and a fenced in back yard which is great for entertaining family and friends! Lawn grass cutting is included. Location is right off of east bay with easy access to groceries, banks, fine dining, shops, Hwy 19 and only a short drive to the sandy beach! First month's rent and equal same security deposit apply, pet fee is $300NR. THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental.



For any additional questions contact Lisa Connors with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Cats Allowed



