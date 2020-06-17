1000 COVE CAY DRIVE

Amenities

This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is UNFURNISHED and located in the much sought after Cove Cay. Located on the 6th floor with panoramic views & building elevators. There is tile in the living and dining area and carpeted bedrooms. A washer/dryer is located in the kitchen area. Community pool. On property public golf course and marina.