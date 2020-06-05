114 North Atlantic Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa. This beautiful 3/2 home has been completely remodeled in 2020. Everything is brand new! And first time available for rent! Bright, fresh & airy...Open floor plan with oversized marble island great for entertaining, all impact doors and windows, all new tiles flooring, stainless appliances, bathroom fixtures, lights, fans, closets...huge backyard provides privacy and tranquility overlooking waterway and Nature Preserve... Enjoy Florida’s best fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking right in your own backyard in this half acre canal lot.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.