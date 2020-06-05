All apartments in Lantana
114 North Atlantic Drive

114 South Atlantic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL 33462
Hypoluxo Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa. This beautiful 3/2 home has been completely remodeled in 2020. Everything is brand new! And first time available for rent! Bright, fresh & airy...Open floor plan with oversized marble island great for entertaining, all impact doors and windows, all new tiles flooring, stainless appliances, bathroom fixtures, lights, fans, closets...huge backyard provides privacy and tranquility overlooking waterway and Nature Preserve... Enjoy Florida’s best fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking right in your own backyard in this half acre canal lot.
Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 North Atlantic Drive have any available units?
114 North Atlantic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, FL.
What amenities does 114 North Atlantic Drive have?
Some of 114 North Atlantic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 North Atlantic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 North Atlantic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 North Atlantic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 114 North Atlantic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 114 North Atlantic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 114 North Atlantic Drive does offer parking.
Does 114 North Atlantic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 North Atlantic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 North Atlantic Drive have a pool?
No, 114 North Atlantic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 North Atlantic Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 North Atlantic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 North Atlantic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 North Atlantic Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 North Atlantic Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 North Atlantic Drive has units with air conditioning.
