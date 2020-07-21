5934 SWEET WILLIAM TERRACE

Amenities

Come see this beautiful three bed, two bath home located in the highly sought after community of Dupree Lakes. As you walk into the house you're greeted by a formal living area or it's perfect for a home office. As you continue on the open floor plan kitchen looks over the dining room and vast living room. Throughout the living area is new wood-plank tiles that make the space beautiful and bright. The master bedroom is at the back of the house with it's own en-suite. The master bath has dual vanities as well as a tub and walk-in shower.