5786 Sun Up Road - 1

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This studio lake house has been completely renovated and is finally ready. If you're looking for serenity, look no further. This studio is just miles from the Hillsborough/Pasco line. It is situated on beautiful Lake Thomas. If you enjoy boating, fishing, stand up paddle boarding, or any other water activities then this is the place for you. Rent is all inclusive (electric, trash, water, and basic cable)



1st month, last month, and security deposit possibly required, depending on credit. We are looking for a good, reliable tenant. Application fee is $75 per adult.

Up to $350 non-refundable pet fee



Requirements are-



*ALL applicants over 18 MUST fill out an application. Any unauthorized person living in the home after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.



* Close to 3 times the monthly rental amount in total gross household income (before taxes) This has to be verifiable (on paper) income. If you do not meet this requirement but have little debt/acceptable credit, we will consider.



* We will run a credit check. We understand that not everyone's credit is perfect. We will take a look at the whole picture, such as income and rental history to help make an educated decision.



* We WILL run a national background check. Before applying, please make us aware of any prior issues to avoid unnecessary application fees.



* Looking for good, verifiable rental history. It would be best to disclose any issues before submitting an application and paying an application fee.



*Pets ok. We will need a picture of your pet(s) for approval and any unauthorized pet after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.