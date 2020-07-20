All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

5786 Sun Up Road - 1

5786 Sun up Road · No Longer Available
Location

5786 Sun up Road, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This studio lake house has been completely renovated and is finally ready. If you're looking for serenity, look no further. This studio is just miles from the Hillsborough/Pasco line. It is situated on beautiful Lake Thomas. If you enjoy boating, fishing, stand up paddle boarding, or any other water activities then this is the place for you. Rent is all inclusive (electric, trash, water, and basic cable)

1st month, last month, and security deposit possibly required, depending on credit. We are looking for a good, reliable tenant. Application fee is $75 per adult.
Up to $350 non-refundable pet fee

Requirements are-

*ALL applicants over 18 MUST fill out an application. Any unauthorized person living in the home after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

* Close to 3 times the monthly rental amount in total gross household income (before taxes) This has to be verifiable (on paper) income. If you do not meet this requirement but have little debt/acceptable credit, we will consider.

* We will run a credit check. We understand that not everyone's credit is perfect. We will take a look at the whole picture, such as income and rental history to help make an educated decision.

* We WILL run a national background check. Before applying, please make us aware of any prior issues to avoid unnecessary application fees.

* Looking for good, verifiable rental history. It would be best to disclose any issues before submitting an application and paying an application fee.

*Pets ok. We will need a picture of your pet(s) for approval and any unauthorized pet after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 have any available units?
5786 Sun Up Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5786 Sun Up Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5786 Sun Up Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

