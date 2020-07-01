All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:05 AM

5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP

5628 White Trillium Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5628 White Trillium Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Dupree Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Lawn Care is included! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Dupree Lakes subdivision in Land O Lakes boast 1394sf and a two car garage. Large Great Room plan with full size kitchen with all appliances, eat-in space & tile floors throughout entire home. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower stall & linen closet. Master bedroom is big with a walk-in closet. Inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Huge fenced yard! Lawn Maintenance is included in the monthly rent. Awesome amenities to include use of community pool , clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, volleyball, gazebo & more! Located in close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, Brandon, Ybor City, Westshore, Clearwater& St Pete

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP have any available units?
5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP have?
Some of 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP offers parking.
Does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP has a pool.
Does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP have accessible units?
No, 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

