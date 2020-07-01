5628 WHITE TRILLIUM LOOP

Amenities

Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Lawn Care is included! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Dupree Lakes subdivision in Land O Lakes boast 1394sf and a two car garage. Large Great Room plan with full size kitchen with all appliances, eat-in space & tile floors throughout entire home. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower stall & linen closet. Master bedroom is big with a walk-in closet. Inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Huge fenced yard! Lawn Maintenance is included in the monthly rent. Awesome amenities to include use of community pool , clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, volleyball, gazebo & more! Located in close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, Brandon, Ybor City, Westshore, Clearwater& St Pete