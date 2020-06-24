All apartments in Land O' Lakes
5513 School Road
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:09 PM

5513 School Road

5513 School Road · No Longer Available
Location

5513 School Road, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/861325?source=marketing

"Single Story" 900 SqFt, WATERFRONT LAKE THOMAS HOME, Living Room w/Fireplace, Family Room, Dining Area, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Washer/Dryer Connections, Stone Tile Flooring in Living Room and Bathroom. Walk-in Closet in Bedroom, Drapes, Covered Patio, Chain Link Fence, 8 Acre Property, Wraparound Screened Porch, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Lawn Service Included, Pet w/Owner Approval

Directions - US 41 to West on School Road

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 School Road have any available units?
5513 School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 5513 School Road have?
Some of 5513 School Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 School Road currently offering any rent specials?
5513 School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 School Road is pet friendly.
Does 5513 School Road offer parking?
No, 5513 School Road does not offer parking.
Does 5513 School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 School Road have a pool?
No, 5513 School Road does not have a pool.
Does 5513 School Road have accessible units?
No, 5513 School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5513 School Road does not have units with air conditioning.
