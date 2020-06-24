5513 School Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/861325?source=marketing



"Single Story" 900 SqFt, WATERFRONT LAKE THOMAS HOME, Living Room w/Fireplace, Family Room, Dining Area, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Washer/Dryer Connections, Stone Tile Flooring in Living Room and Bathroom. Walk-in Closet in Bedroom, Drapes, Covered Patio, Chain Link Fence, 8 Acre Property, Wraparound Screened Porch, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Lawn Service Included, Pet w/Owner Approval



Directions - US 41 to West on School Road



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.