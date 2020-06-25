3647 Valencia Cove Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Executive Pool Home - This Beautiful executive home has 5 bedrooms 3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 car garage, POOL/SPA & Fully Fenced yard in Gated Golf Community of Plantation Palms. Grand entry with eye-catching spindled Spiral Staircase & Soaring ceilings. Wood floors in Living/Dining rooms & tile in family room & kitchen. Spacious kitchen with Corian Counters, Island, large Breakfast Bar, built-in desk, 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding, Wine Rack, THREE OVENS, Newer Appliances & Breakfast Nook. First floor also includes Office with French Doors & built-in desks and shelving, half bath & laundry room. OWNER'S SUITE ON FIRST FLOOR with New Luxurious Carpet, elevated sitting area lined with windows for tons of natural light, Tray Ceilings. En Suite Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Built-In Vanity, Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub & generous Walk-In Closet. Triple Sliders from Family Room onto the covered Lanai with Pool/Spa with New Heater & Outdoor Pool Bath. Upstairs: New Plush Carpet, large Loft/Bonus space, 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. Surround Sound in Family Room & 5th Bedroom. Plantation Palms is centrally located near major roadways, shopping & dining - & is zoned for Highly Desirable Schools! David Harman designed Golf Course, Driving Range, Mini-Golf, & Mulligan's Irish Pub & Restaurant!



