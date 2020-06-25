All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL
3647 Valencia Cove Ct
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

3647 Valencia Cove Ct

3647 Valencia Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

3647 Valencia Cove Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Executive Pool Home - This Beautiful executive home has 5 bedrooms 3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 car garage, POOL/SPA & Fully Fenced yard in Gated Golf Community of Plantation Palms. Grand entry with eye-catching spindled Spiral Staircase & Soaring ceilings. Wood floors in Living/Dining rooms & tile in family room & kitchen. Spacious kitchen with Corian Counters, Island, large Breakfast Bar, built-in desk, 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding, Wine Rack, THREE OVENS, Newer Appliances & Breakfast Nook. First floor also includes Office with French Doors & built-in desks and shelving, half bath & laundry room. OWNER'S SUITE ON FIRST FLOOR with New Luxurious Carpet, elevated sitting area lined with windows for tons of natural light, Tray Ceilings. En Suite Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Built-In Vanity, Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub & generous Walk-In Closet. Triple Sliders from Family Room onto the covered Lanai with Pool/Spa with New Heater & Outdoor Pool Bath. Upstairs: New Plush Carpet, large Loft/Bonus space, 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. Surround Sound in Family Room & 5th Bedroom. Plantation Palms is centrally located near major roadways, shopping & dining - & is zoned for Highly Desirable Schools! David Harman designed Golf Course, Driving Range, Mini-Golf, & Mulligan's Irish Pub & Restaurant!

(RLNE4862111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct have any available units?
3647 Valencia Cove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct have?
Some of 3647 Valencia Cove Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3647 Valencia Cove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Valencia Cove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Valencia Cove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3647 Valencia Cove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3647 Valencia Cove Ct offers parking.
Does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3647 Valencia Cove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3647 Valencia Cove Ct has a pool.
Does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct have accessible units?
No, 3647 Valencia Cove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3647 Valencia Cove Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 Valencia Cove Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 Valencia Cove Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
