2851 BANYAN HILL LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Looking to lease in a relaxing golf community? Look NO further....Great neighborhood and a great fit for any family to enjoy. Not only are you leasing a quality house, but gaining a place you can call home. The community is gated and has it's own golf course, mini golf, pool, clubhouse and an onsite restaurant! Your family and friends will enjoy the community, which is rich with activities and friendly neighbors. All of this…just minutes away from shopping centers restaurants! HOA requires bar codes for resident's cars and they charge $100 for up to 3 stickers. Washer and Dryer are left for owner's convenience but are not warranted.