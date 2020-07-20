All apartments in Land O' Lakes
2851 BANYAN HILL LANE
2851 BANYAN HILL LANE

2851 Banyan Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2851 Banyan Hill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Looking to lease in a relaxing golf community? Look NO further....Great neighborhood and a great fit for any family to enjoy. Not only are you leasing a quality house, but gaining a place you can call home. The community is gated and has it's own golf course, mini golf, pool, clubhouse and an onsite restaurant! Your family and friends will enjoy the community, which is rich with activities and friendly neighbors. All of this…just minutes away from shopping centers restaurants! HOA requires bar codes for resident's cars and they charge $100 for up to 3 stickers. Washer and Dryer are left for owner's convenience but are not warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE have any available units?
2851 BANYAN HILL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE have?
Some of 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2851 BANYAN HILL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE offers parking.
Does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE has a pool.
Does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 BANYAN HILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
