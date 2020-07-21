All apartments in Land O' Lakes
2603 Martha Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:41 PM

2603 Martha Lane

2603 Martha Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pools
Location

2603 Martha Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Great 3BR 2BA Ranch home features a split floorplan layout with vaulted ceilings and large bedroom closets! Enjoy the convenient location to the recreation center and elementary school, a lovely screened-in lanai, a fenced-in backyard, and a 2-car garage! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Martha Lane have any available units?
2603 Martha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 2603 Martha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Martha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Martha Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Martha Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 2603 Martha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Martha Lane offers parking.
Does 2603 Martha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Martha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Martha Lane have a pool?
No, 2603 Martha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Martha Lane have accessible units?
No, 2603 Martha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Martha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Martha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Martha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Martha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
