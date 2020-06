Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST BAR, EAT-IN SPACE AND ALL MATCHING APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR, RNAGE, DISHWASHER). PETS UNDER 20 LBS ALLOWED---BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.