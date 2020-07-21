All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

22748 PENNY LOOP

22748 Penny Loop · No Longer Available
Location

22748 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
REMODELED! GORGEOUS! Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom + BONUS ROOM + 2 Bath villa! Almost 1,500 square feet! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, new dishwasher, and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking plank floor throughout entire villa - all main areas, all bedrooms, etc. Inside has just been painted. New blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. Inside is done and ready for immediate move in!!! Please drive by first and then call more more details. It is a VILLA so it is like a home that it has a driveway and private fenced yard, but it is attached on one side to another villa. This villa doesn’t have a backyard, but does have a side yard This ad will be removed when the property is rented. If you respond via email, you must include a phone number to receive a response. Rent $1250 + Security $1250 Pets allowed but breed restrictions. Pet fee depends on pet(s). 22748 Penny Loop, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Ruth, Left on Penny Loop;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22748 PENNY LOOP have any available units?
22748 PENNY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22748 PENNY LOOP have?
Some of 22748 PENNY LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22748 PENNY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
22748 PENNY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22748 PENNY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 22748 PENNY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 22748 PENNY LOOP offer parking?
No, 22748 PENNY LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 22748 PENNY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22748 PENNY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22748 PENNY LOOP have a pool?
No, 22748 PENNY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 22748 PENNY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 22748 PENNY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 22748 PENNY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22748 PENNY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 22748 PENNY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22748 PENNY LOOP has units with air conditioning.
