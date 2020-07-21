Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REMODELED! GORGEOUS! Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom + BONUS ROOM + 2 Bath villa! Almost 1,500 square feet! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, new dishwasher, and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking plank floor throughout entire villa - all main areas, all bedrooms, etc. Inside has just been painted. New blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. Inside is done and ready for immediate move in!!! Please drive by first and then call more more details. It is a VILLA so it is like a home that it has a driveway and private fenced yard, but it is attached on one side to another villa. This villa doesn’t have a backyard, but does have a side yard This ad will be removed when the property is rented. If you respond via email, you must include a phone number to receive a response. Rent $1250 + Security $1250 Pets allowed but breed restrictions. Pet fee depends on pet(s). 22748 Penny Loop, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Ruth, Left on Penny Loop;