22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE TOWNHOME WITH COMMUNITY POOL! Don't miss your chance at this INCREDIBLE 2 bed/ 1.5 bath Chelsea Meadows TOWNHOUSE! This home is ready and available for QUICK MOVE IN! The interior offers a warm and natural color palette with a mix of ceramic and laminate wood flooring throughout. The downstairs has a large and inviting family room that connects to a dining area just off the kitchen. There is a half bath located downstairs for guest and convenience. The upstairs offers a spacious landing area with bedrooms on opposing sides of the home. The larger of the two rooms offers a walkout balcony that overlooks your private and fenced yard. This is an excellent community that offers picnic areas, COMMUNITY POOL, lakes, bbq grill, BASKETBALL COURT, and plenty of green space for your furry friends! Located just minutes from Tampa Premium Outlets offering some of the BEST SHOPPING and DINING in the area!