Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD

22707 Watersedge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Land O' Lakes
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

22707 Watersedge Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Chelsea Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE TOWNHOME WITH COMMUNITY POOL! Don't miss your chance at this INCREDIBLE 2 bed/ 1.5 bath Chelsea Meadows TOWNHOUSE! This home is ready and available for QUICK MOVE IN! The interior offers a warm and natural color palette with a mix of ceramic and laminate wood flooring throughout. The downstairs has a large and inviting family room that connects to a dining area just off the kitchen. There is a half bath located downstairs for guest and convenience. The upstairs offers a spacious landing area with bedrooms on opposing sides of the home. The larger of the two rooms offers a walkout balcony that overlooks your private and fenced yard. This is an excellent community that offers picnic areas, COMMUNITY POOL, lakes, bbq grill, BASKETBALL COURT, and plenty of green space for your furry friends! Located just minutes from Tampa Premium Outlets offering some of the BEST SHOPPING and DINING in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 22707 WATERSEDGE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
