21615 ROSEWOOD COURT

Amenities
Spacious, well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lutz! Lawn care and pest control included. Garage has been professionally converted to very large fourth bedroom and separate den/laundry area. Triple stack slider leads to the fully fenced backyard. PETS WELCOME! 3-way split bedroom, open floor plan is great for larger families. Eat-in kitchen boasts all white appliances and ample cabinet space. Large breakfast bar to feed the multitude on busy, early mornings. Master bedroom features over-sized, walk-in closet with custom-built shelving. Full master bath has over-sized walk-in shower with bench. New shed on property left for extra tenant storage. New roof! Washer/Dryer. This home is located on quietly cul-de-sac and convenient to everything! Interstate, Expressway, Tampa Premium Outlets, shopping, dinning, entertainment. Call today!