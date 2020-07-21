All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
21615 ROSEWOOD COURT
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

21615 ROSEWOOD COURT

21615 Rosewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

21615 Rosewood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Cypress Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lutz! Lawn care and pest control included. Garage has been professionally converted to very large fourth bedroom and separate den/laundry area. Triple stack slider leads to the fully fenced backyard. PETS WELCOME! 3-way split bedroom, open floor plan is great for larger families. Eat-in kitchen boasts all white appliances and ample cabinet space. Large breakfast bar to feed the multitude on busy, early mornings. Master bedroom features over-sized, walk-in closet with custom-built shelving. Full master bath has over-sized walk-in shower with bench. New shed on property left for extra tenant storage. New roof! Washer/Dryer. This home is located on quietly cul-de-sac and convenient to everything! Interstate, Expressway, Tampa Premium Outlets, shopping, dinning, entertainment. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT have any available units?
21615 ROSEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21615 ROSEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21615 ROSEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa