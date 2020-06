Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

LAKE HERON. Popular one story Ibis model 1,469 square feet end unit. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 1 car garage, vaulted ceilings. Great location right at the North end of Dale Mabry where it connects to US 41 North. No HOA approval required. Swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, community park, RV & boat storage area. Complete exterior maintenance. Did I say complete exterior maintenance? Relax and let the HOA do the work! Non-smokers are welcome. NO PETS PLEASE.