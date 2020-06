2134 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

RENT PRICE INCLUDES FREE WATER, TRASH, LAWN MAINTENANCE, BASIC CABLE AND POOL. MOVE IN READY -- 3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE THAT BACKS UP TO CONSERVATION AREA IN A GATED COMMUNITY. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS LEADING OUT TO THE SCREENED LANAI. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM 42" CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE SITTING AREA AND PRIVATE SCREENED BALCONY AND A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. THE MASTER BATH ALSO HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS DUAL VANITIES, A GARDENT TUB AND LARGE STEP IN SHOWER. BOTH 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOMS ARE LARGER THAN NORMAL. LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY THAT IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE OUTLET MALL, 25 RESTAURANTS AND THE WIREGRASS MALL. EASY ACCESS TO I-75 AND US41