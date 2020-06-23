All apartments in Land O' Lakes
2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE

2054 Park Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2054 Park Crescent Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Huntington Ridge Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious End Unit Townhome located in the lovely Pasco County community of Huntington Ridge, a fantastic and beautifully maintained Gated Community that you will enjoy and be proud to live in. Where can you get almost 2100 heated sq. ft., townhouse with vaulted ceilings, 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths,a screened balcony and huge walk-in closet in Master Suite (there is also a half bath and a Den/Office on the first level) the 2 car garage has storage cabinets, all appliances including upstairs washer & dryer for less that $1.00 per Sq. Ft.? Plus NEWER CARPET (1 year old) throughout!! This secluded community of Huntington Ridge offers a quiet location with Community Pool and Serene Lake in a Park like setting complete with picnic tables under big shade trees!! Located near Grocery and Retail shops as well as Restaurants, the local library and ball fields! Just minutes East to Interstate 75, Wesley Chapel's new Outlet Mall, Cosco and Sam's Club! all types of Restaurants and The Shops at Wire Grass located on St. Rd. 56 and Bruce B Downs Blvd or travel West to the Sun Coast Highway! You will love living in this spacious townhouse on a conservation with covered Lanai downstairs and screened Balcony off of Master Suite upstairs!! The Master Bath has Garden Tub, Glassed Shower Enclosure and double Vanity! The Laundry room is also located upstairs for your convenience!! You will love living here so don't make your decision until you have viewed this beautiful unit in HUNTINGTON RIDGE of Land O' Lakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE have any available units?
2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE have?
Some of 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
