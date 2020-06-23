2054 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious End Unit Townhome located in the lovely Pasco County community of Huntington Ridge, a fantastic and beautifully maintained Gated Community that you will enjoy and be proud to live in. Where can you get almost 2100 heated sq. ft., townhouse with vaulted ceilings, 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths,a screened balcony and huge walk-in closet in Master Suite (there is also a half bath and a Den/Office on the first level) the 2 car garage has storage cabinets, all appliances including upstairs washer & dryer for less that $1.00 per Sq. Ft.? Plus NEWER CARPET (1 year old) throughout!! This secluded community of Huntington Ridge offers a quiet location with Community Pool and Serene Lake in a Park like setting complete with picnic tables under big shade trees!! Located near Grocery and Retail shops as well as Restaurants, the local library and ball fields! Just minutes East to Interstate 75, Wesley Chapel's new Outlet Mall, Cosco and Sam's Club! all types of Restaurants and The Shops at Wire Grass located on St. Rd. 56 and Bruce B Downs Blvd or travel West to the Sun Coast Highway! You will love living in this spacious townhouse on a conservation with covered Lanai downstairs and screened Balcony off of Master Suite upstairs!! The Master Bath has Garden Tub, Glassed Shower Enclosure and double Vanity! The Laundry room is also located upstairs for your convenience!! You will love living here so don't make your decision until you have viewed this beautiful unit in HUNTINGTON RIDGE of Land O' Lakes!