Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1914 BRAINERD COURT
Last updated April 25 2020

1914 BRAINERD COURT

No Longer Available
Location

1914 Brainerd Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Village On The Pond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely single story 3/2/2 home is equipped with SOLAR Power *ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT* Enter to the large Formal Living Dining Room area and Split Bedroom Plan. The efficient Galley style Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, built in China Cabinet and Breakfast Bar open to the spacious Family Room and also to the Laundry Room including a Washer and Dryer. This home is nestled on a more private, waterfront, Cul De Sac street in the Pasco County neighborhood of Village On The Pond! Got Kids? The assigned Public Schools are all A Rated! Relax on the Screened Lanai with easy care tiled floor, ceiling fan and French Door entries from the Master Suite, Dining Room and Family Room. There is also a paved open patio for grilling, outdoor entertaining or just family fun in the privacy of your own fenced backyard. Conveniently located just a few blocks off of S.R.54 allowing easy access to Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa; Riverside Walk,Tampa General Hospital, the Aquarium, Sports Arenas, Historic Ybor City, Bridges to the Gulf Coast Beaches and so much more via the Sun Coast Expressway to the West or take S.R.54 straight East onto St.Rd.56 to the I75 interchange South to Tampa or North to Disney, Universal Studios, Sea World and more! Great Shopping along S.R. 56 includes Cosco and Sam's Club, the New Outlet Mall, and Wire Grass Mall plus a myriad of Restaurants! Don’t forget to take into account the BIG PLUS! NO ELECTRIC BILL! NO POWER COMPANY DEPOSIT NEEDED! Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 BRAINERD COURT have any available units?
1914 BRAINERD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1914 BRAINERD COURT have?
Some of 1914 BRAINERD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 BRAINERD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1914 BRAINERD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 BRAINERD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1914 BRAINERD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1914 BRAINERD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1914 BRAINERD COURT offers parking.
Does 1914 BRAINERD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 BRAINERD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 BRAINERD COURT have a pool?
No, 1914 BRAINERD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1914 BRAINERD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1914 BRAINERD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 BRAINERD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 BRAINERD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 BRAINERD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 BRAINERD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
