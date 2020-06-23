1914 BRAINERD COURT

Amenities

This lovely single story 3/2/2 home is equipped with SOLAR Power *ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT* Enter to the large Formal Living Dining Room area and Split Bedroom Plan. The efficient Galley style Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, built in China Cabinet and Breakfast Bar open to the spacious Family Room and also to the Laundry Room including a Washer and Dryer. This home is nestled on a more private, waterfront, Cul De Sac street in the Pasco County neighborhood of Village On The Pond! Got Kids? The assigned Public Schools are all A Rated! Relax on the Screened Lanai with easy care tiled floor, ceiling fan and French Door entries from the Master Suite, Dining Room and Family Room. There is also a paved open patio for grilling, outdoor entertaining or just family fun in the privacy of your own fenced backyard. Conveniently located just a few blocks off of S.R.54 allowing easy access to Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa; Riverside Walk,Tampa General Hospital, the Aquarium, Sports Arenas, Historic Ybor City, Bridges to the Gulf Coast Beaches and so much more via the Sun Coast Expressway to the West or take S.R.54 straight East onto St.Rd.56 to the I75 interchange South to Tampa or North to Disney, Universal Studios, Sea World and more! Great Shopping along S.R. 56 includes Cosco and Sam's Club, the New Outlet Mall, and Wire Grass Mall plus a myriad of Restaurants! Don’t forget to take into account the BIG PLUS! NO ELECTRIC BILL! NO POWER COMPANY DEPOSIT NEEDED! Don't let this one get away!