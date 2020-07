Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very cozy and fully renovated, this single family home has a lot to offer! Very affordable with new driveway, beautiful design and great layout will make your family to fall in love with it! This property features New Flooring , New Steiner steel appliances, New Granite counter tops, new paint inside and outside, light fixtures and more! Conveniently located close to shopping and highway. Come see it for your self and enjoy your new home!