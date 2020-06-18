1550 PAPOOSE WAY

Amenities

POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room. Full kitchen with Appliances to include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher, closet pantry, eat-in space & breakfast bar. Split bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has walk-in closets, Double sinks/vanity, garden tub & a separate shower stall in master bath. Ceiling fans, plant shelves, ceramic tile floors & more throughout. Inside Utility Room, irrigation system & a private conservation lot with no back yard neighbors. Pool is screened in with a large patio perfect for entertaining. Located in close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.