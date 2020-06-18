All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 PAPOOSE WAY

1550 Papoose Way · (978) 319-8223
Location

1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Indian Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room. Full kitchen with Appliances to include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher, closet pantry, eat-in space & breakfast bar. Split bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has walk-in closets, Double sinks/vanity, garden tub & a separate shower stall in master bath. Ceiling fans, plant shelves, ceramic tile floors & more throughout. Inside Utility Room, irrigation system & a private conservation lot with no back yard neighbors. Pool is screened in with a large patio perfect for entertaining. Located in close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY have any available units?
1550 PAPOOSE WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY have?
Some of 1550 PAPOOSE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 PAPOOSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1550 PAPOOSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 PAPOOSE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 PAPOOSE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1550 PAPOOSE WAY does offer parking.
Does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 PAPOOSE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1550 PAPOOSE WAY has a pool.
Does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1550 PAPOOSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 PAPOOSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 PAPOOSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 PAPOOSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
