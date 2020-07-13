All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Alexander Pointe

2121 Burwick Ave · (904) 479-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL 32073

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0403 · Avail. Sep 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexander Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Alexander Pointe Apartment Homes located in Orange Park, Florida. Our picturesque community features one, two and three-bedroom homes amidst lush Florida landscaping and borders a large lake with scenic deck. Homes at Alexander Pointe are open-concept and feature well-equipped kitchens, large screened-in lanais, and full-size washer/dryer connections. You’ll enjoy an excellent amenities package including a 24-hour fitness center, multiple sports courts, a large pool with sundeck, a bark park, plus an Internet cafe and coffee bar in the clubhouse. Alexander Pointe is just minutes from I-295 and just a short drive to downtown or the beaches. Orange Park Hospital and the Orange Park Mall are also nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexander Pointe have any available units?
Alexander Pointe has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Alexander Pointe have?
Some of Alexander Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexander Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Alexander Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexander Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexander Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Alexander Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Alexander Pointe offers parking.
Does Alexander Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexander Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexander Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Alexander Pointe has a pool.
Does Alexander Pointe have accessible units?
No, Alexander Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Alexander Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexander Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Alexander Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alexander Pointe has units with air conditioning.
