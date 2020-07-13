Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving tennis court

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Alexander Pointe Apartment Homes located in Orange Park, Florida. Our picturesque community features one, two and three-bedroom homes amidst lush Florida landscaping and borders a large lake with scenic deck. Homes at Alexander Pointe are open-concept and feature well-equipped kitchens, large screened-in lanais, and full-size washer/dryer connections. You’ll enjoy an excellent amenities package including a 24-hour fitness center, multiple sports courts, a large pool with sundeck, a bark park, plus an Internet cafe and coffee bar in the clubhouse. Alexander Pointe is just minutes from I-295 and just a short drive to downtown or the beaches. Orange Park Hospital and the Orange Park Mall are also nearby.