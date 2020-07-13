Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Alexander Pointe Apartment Homes located in Orange Park, Florida. Our picturesque community features one, two and three-bedroom homes amidst lush Florida landscaping and borders a large lake with scenic deck. Homes at Alexander Pointe are open-concept and feature well-equipped kitchens, large screened-in lanais, and full-size washer/dryer connections. You’ll enjoy an excellent amenities package including a 24-hour fitness center, multiple sports courts, a large pool with sundeck, a bark park, plus an Internet cafe and coffee bar in the clubhouse. Alexander Pointe is just minutes from I-295 and just a short drive to downtown or the beaches. Orange Park Hospital and the Orange Park Mall are also nearby.