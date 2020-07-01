Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage gym pet friendly concierge hot tub internet access

Welcome home to Fountain Square Apartments in Lakeland, Florida, a quiet courtyard community tucked away in the Cleveland Heights neighborhood of Lakeland. Conveniently located near Lakeland Yacht & Country Club, Lakeside Village Mall, Southgate Publix, Common Ground Park, and Lake Hollingsworth – shopping, dining, and entertainment are all close by.With five available one, two and three-bedroom floor plans to choose from, residents at Fountain Square will enjoy newly renovated homes featuring wood-grain flooring, upgraded fixtures and finishes, full-size washer/dryer connections in-home, ample closet space and reserved parking. Other amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and grilling area plus a playground.