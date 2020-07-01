All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

Fountain Square

Open Now until 6pm
225 E Edgewood Dr · (863) 209-7326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803
Edgewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 064 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 022 · Avail. now

$1,698

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 014 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
gym
pet friendly
concierge
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to Fountain Square Apartments in Lakeland, Florida, a quiet courtyard community tucked away in the Cleveland Heights neighborhood of Lakeland. Conveniently located near Lakeland Yacht & Country Club, Lakeside Village Mall, Southgate Publix, Common Ground Park, and Lake Hollingsworth – shopping, dining, and entertainment are all close by.With five available one, two and three-bedroom floor plans to choose from, residents at Fountain Square will enjoy newly renovated homes featuring wood-grain flooring, upgraded fixtures and finishes, full-size washer/dryer connections in-home, ample closet space and reserved parking. Other amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and grilling area plus a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Square have any available units?
Fountain Square has 4 units available starting at $1,133 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountain Square have?
Some of Fountain Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Square currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Square is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Square offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Square offers parking.
Does Fountain Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fountain Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Square have a pool?
Yes, Fountain Square has a pool.
Does Fountain Square have accessible units?
Yes, Fountain Square has accessible units.
Does Fountain Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountain Square has units with dishwashers.
