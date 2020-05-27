Amenities

carport gym pool clubhouse some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

Available 08/01/20 Resort Style Living Community - Property Id: 104007



Resort Style Living for 55+ Community... NOW available for someone UNDER 55 years of age. You must, however be at least 35 years of age. This is a very Safe, Quiet, Active Community with many activities, active HOA, renters may use all as if were property owners, clubhouse, fitness center, heated pool, one mile from all major shopping, restaurants, close to hospital & urgent care, many lakes of Lakeland, walking, biking and more! New roof w new carport, new carpeting, new flooring, very spacious property!

Termite tented as a proactive preventative measure 4/2020.

Rent plus electric, plus Wifi, phone, cable, lawncare.

Must pass background check. Please tell me more about yourself.

NO smoking inside or out, NO pets please!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/994-hill-colony-circle-lakeland-fl/104007

Property Id 104007



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5953744)