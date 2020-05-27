All apartments in Lakeland
994 Hill Colony Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

994 Hill Colony Circle

994 Hill Colony Circle North · (941) 404-0881
Location

994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL 33803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1095 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Resort Style Living Community - Property Id: 104007

Resort Style Living for 55+ Community... NOW available for someone UNDER 55 years of age. You must, however be at least 35 years of age. This is a very Safe, Quiet, Active Community with many activities, active HOA, renters may use all as if were property owners, clubhouse, fitness center, heated pool, one mile from all major shopping, restaurants, close to hospital & urgent care, many lakes of Lakeland, walking, biking and more! New roof w new carport, new carpeting, new flooring, very spacious property!
Termite tented as a proactive preventative measure 4/2020.
Rent plus electric, plus Wifi, phone, cable, lawncare.
Must pass background check. Please tell me more about yourself.
NO smoking inside or out, NO pets please!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/994-hill-colony-circle-lakeland-fl/104007
Property Id 104007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Hill Colony Circle have any available units?
994 Hill Colony Circle has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 994 Hill Colony Circle have?
Some of 994 Hill Colony Circle's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 Hill Colony Circle currently offering any rent specials?
994 Hill Colony Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Hill Colony Circle pet-friendly?
No, 994 Hill Colony Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 994 Hill Colony Circle offer parking?
Yes, 994 Hill Colony Circle offers parking.
Does 994 Hill Colony Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Hill Colony Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Hill Colony Circle have a pool?
Yes, 994 Hill Colony Circle has a pool.
Does 994 Hill Colony Circle have accessible units?
No, 994 Hill Colony Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Hill Colony Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 994 Hill Colony Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
