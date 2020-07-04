All apartments in Lakeland
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
945 CASTLE WAY
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

945 CASTLE WAY

945 Castle Way · No Longer Available
Location

945 Castle Way, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2BR, 1-1/2BA 1100SF townhouse with private front porch. Spacious and airy combination living room/dining room with sliders to your front porch. Additional sliders lead to back patio with small garden area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar , S/S appliances, and granite counter tops. The adjacent utility room includes washer/dryer hook ups. Two large bedrooms and a full bath are on the second level with additional closet space available. All new tile and laminate flooring throughout. Additional storage closet off the back patio. Central a/c, off street parking spaces, centrally located between S Florida Ave and Harden Blvd and a short distance to Southwest Middle. Rent is $1150 and security deposit is $1200; move in total is $2350.00 plus $50/adult for the application fee. Unit will be ready for viewing and occupancy as of April 15th, 2020. Additional similar units also available 939 Castle Way and 947 Castle Way. PLEASE BEWARE, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST OR FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 CASTLE WAY have any available units?
945 CASTLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 CASTLE WAY have?
Some of 945 CASTLE WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 CASTLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
945 CASTLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 CASTLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 945 CASTLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 945 CASTLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 945 CASTLE WAY offers parking.
Does 945 CASTLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 CASTLE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 CASTLE WAY have a pool?
No, 945 CASTLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 945 CASTLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 945 CASTLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 945 CASTLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 CASTLE WAY has units with dishwashers.

