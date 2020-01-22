All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 904 WOODMONT LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
904 WOODMONT LANE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

904 WOODMONT LANE

904 Woodmont Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

904 Woodmont Lane, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great South Lakeland Home for Rent! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has almost 2500 sf of living space with formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen with breakfast nook, downstairs bonus room, and inside utility room. Upstairs features master suite with balcony overlooking backyard. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 are also located upstairs and share a hall bath. Back of house has large screened porch overlooking backyard. Great location, near YMCA and Peterson park, in great school district. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 WOODMONT LANE have any available units?
904 WOODMONT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 WOODMONT LANE have?
Some of 904 WOODMONT LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 WOODMONT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
904 WOODMONT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 WOODMONT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 904 WOODMONT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 904 WOODMONT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 904 WOODMONT LANE offers parking.
Does 904 WOODMONT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 WOODMONT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 WOODMONT LANE have a pool?
No, 904 WOODMONT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 904 WOODMONT LANE have accessible units?
No, 904 WOODMONT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 904 WOODMONT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 WOODMONT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus