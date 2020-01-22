904 WOODMONT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great South Lakeland Home for Rent! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has almost 2500 sf of living space with formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen with breakfast nook, downstairs bonus room, and inside utility room. Upstairs features master suite with balcony overlooking backyard. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 are also located upstairs and share a hall bath. Back of house has large screened porch overlooking backyard. Great location, near YMCA and Peterson park, in great school district. Sorry, no pets.