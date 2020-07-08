820 Castle Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 available August 1st! - PLEASE CONTACT CHARLENE AKES FOR ALL RENTAL INQUIRIES AT (863)698-2601



Extra large 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex located in South Lakeland. This Home features living room dining room combo. Eat in kitchen with extra cabinets for storage. Hugh Laundry room with storage. Updated bath room. 2 very large bedrooms that would accommodate a king size bed. Fenced in back yard for privacy. Pet friendly. Close to schools and shopping.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



