All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 820 Castle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
820 Castle Way
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

820 Castle Way

820 Castle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

820 Castle Way, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 available August 1st! - PLEASE CONTACT CHARLENE AKES FOR ALL RENTAL INQUIRIES AT (863)698-2601

Extra large 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex located in South Lakeland. This Home features living room dining room combo. Eat in kitchen with extra cabinets for storage. Hugh Laundry room with storage. Updated bath room. 2 very large bedrooms that would accommodate a king size bed. Fenced in back yard for privacy. Pet friendly. Close to schools and shopping.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE4875105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Castle Way have any available units?
820 Castle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Castle Way have?
Some of 820 Castle Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Castle Way currently offering any rent specials?
820 Castle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Castle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Castle Way is pet friendly.
Does 820 Castle Way offer parking?
No, 820 Castle Way does not offer parking.
Does 820 Castle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Castle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Castle Way have a pool?
No, 820 Castle Way does not have a pool.
Does 820 Castle Way have accessible units?
No, 820 Castle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Castle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Castle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus