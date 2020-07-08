820 Castle Way

Amenities
2/1 available August 1st! - PLEASE CONTACT CHARLENE AKES FOR ALL RENTAL INQUIRIES AT (863)698-2601
Extra large 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex located in South Lakeland. This Home features living room dining room combo. Eat in kitchen with extra cabinets for storage. Hugh Laundry room with storage. Updated bath room. 2 very large bedrooms that would accommodate a king size bed. Fenced in back yard for privacy. Pet friendly. Close to schools and shopping.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
(RLNE4875105)