809 E LIME STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

809 E LIME STREET

809 East Lime Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 East Lime Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
East Lake Morton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHARMING with a capital "SEE"... this 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow is located walking distance to Lake Morton. Enter home with front porch, ready for your rocking chairs. Family room with brick fireplace and large picture window overlooking front yard. Dark flooring throughout living area and newer interior paint and carpet. Formal dining room to entertain a two or ten! Kitchen has wall to wall windows that let nature sunlight inside with plenty of cabinets space for storage and door that leads to back yard. Extra storage with detached utility shed, perfect for yard equipment. Call now for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 E LIME STREET have any available units?
809 E LIME STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 E LIME STREET have?
Some of 809 E LIME STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 E LIME STREET currently offering any rent specials?
809 E LIME STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 E LIME STREET pet-friendly?
No, 809 E LIME STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 809 E LIME STREET offer parking?
No, 809 E LIME STREET does not offer parking.
Does 809 E LIME STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 E LIME STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 E LIME STREET have a pool?
No, 809 E LIME STREET does not have a pool.
Does 809 E LIME STREET have accessible units?
No, 809 E LIME STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 809 E LIME STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 E LIME STREET has units with dishwashers.
