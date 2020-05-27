809 E LIME STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

CHARMING with a capital "SEE"... this 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow is located walking distance to Lake Morton. Enter home with front porch, ready for your rocking chairs. Family room with brick fireplace and large picture window overlooking front yard. Dark flooring throughout living area and newer interior paint and carpet. Formal dining room to entertain a two or ten! Kitchen has wall to wall windows that let nature sunlight inside with plenty of cabinets space for storage and door that leads to back yard. Extra storage with detached utility shed, perfect for yard equipment. Call now for details!