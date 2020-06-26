All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 678 COCKATOO LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
678 COCKATOO LOOP
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:55 AM

678 COCKATOO LOOP

678 Cockatoo Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

678 Cockatoo Loop, Lakeland, FL 33809
Sandpiper Golf and Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This is a 55+ community. All residents must be 16 or older and at least one resident must be over 55 years old. This beautiful 2 BR 2 BA home has an open floor plan, eating space in the kitchen and a great kitchen for families and entertaining. Master bedroom and guest room have walk in closets. Sandpiper not only offers golf, but has a clubhouse, community pools, hot tub, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, a library and activity director. HOA approval is required and there are application fees for property manager and HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 COCKATOO LOOP have any available units?
678 COCKATOO LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 678 COCKATOO LOOP have?
Some of 678 COCKATOO LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 COCKATOO LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
678 COCKATOO LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 COCKATOO LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 678 COCKATOO LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 678 COCKATOO LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 678 COCKATOO LOOP offers parking.
Does 678 COCKATOO LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 COCKATOO LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 COCKATOO LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 678 COCKATOO LOOP has a pool.
Does 678 COCKATOO LOOP have accessible units?
No, 678 COCKATOO LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 678 COCKATOO LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 COCKATOO LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus