678 COCKATOO LOOP

Amenities
This is a 55+ community. All residents must be 16 or older and at least one resident must be over 55 years old. This beautiful 2 BR 2 BA home has an open floor plan, eating space in the kitchen and a great kitchen for families and entertaining. Master bedroom and guest room have walk in closets. Sandpiper not only offers golf, but has a clubhouse, community pools, hot tub, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, a library and activity director. HOA approval is required and there are application fees for property manager and HOA.