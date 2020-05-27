All apartments in Lakeland
6519 Baikal Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

6519 Baikal Place

6519 Baikal Place · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6519 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops and ample rich, dark cabinetry. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 Baikal Place have any available units?
6519 Baikal Place has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 6519 Baikal Place currently offering any rent specials?
6519 Baikal Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 Baikal Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6519 Baikal Place is pet friendly.
Does 6519 Baikal Place offer parking?
No, 6519 Baikal Place does not offer parking.
Does 6519 Baikal Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 Baikal Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 Baikal Place have a pool?
No, 6519 Baikal Place does not have a pool.
Does 6519 Baikal Place have accessible units?
No, 6519 Baikal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 Baikal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 Baikal Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6519 Baikal Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6519 Baikal Place does not have units with air conditioning.
