6223 Egret Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Very clean, beautifully appointed, exquisitely maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought-after 55+ Sandpiper Golf and Country Club - a golfers paradise - 2000 Sq ft. - Tastefully Furnished - Fully equipped, well stocked kitchen - Large screened in lanai - 2 car garage - Washer & Dryer - Attractive landscaping.



Imagine sitting on the lanai, sipping your morning coffee, reading the paper, and when you look up you see a majestic Sandhill crane walking across your backyard or colorful hot air balloons floating in the sky overhead! A tranquil snowbird is a happy snowbird...



The Clubhouse includes a well stocked library, billiards, exercise room, bath house with entry to the swimming pool and hot tub, golf for a nominal fee, tennis, horse shoes, and shuffleboard.



Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, landmarkes, post office, hospital,and major highways. Located between Tampa and Orlando - 1 hour drive east to Disney, 1 hour drive west to Tampa. Available April 2014. Minimum 3 month lease.



The house is currently furnished and we are planning to remove the furniture. However, we are open to renting it furnished. Call us to arrange for an appointment. Snowbirds welcome! Application required.