Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6223 Egret Dr

6223 Egret Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Egret Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Sandpiper Golf and Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Very clean, beautifully appointed, exquisitely maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought-after 55+ Sandpiper Golf and Country Club - a golfers paradise - 2000 Sq ft. - Tastefully Furnished - Fully equipped, well stocked kitchen - Large screened in lanai - 2 car garage - Washer & Dryer - Attractive landscaping.

Imagine sitting on the lanai, sipping your morning coffee, reading the paper, and when you look up you see a majestic Sandhill crane walking across your backyard or colorful hot air balloons floating in the sky overhead! A tranquil snowbird is a happy snowbird...

The Clubhouse includes a well stocked library, billiards, exercise room, bath house with entry to the swimming pool and hot tub, golf for a nominal fee, tennis, horse shoes, and shuffleboard.

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, landmarkes, post office, hospital,and major highways. Located between Tampa and Orlando - 1 hour drive east to Disney, 1 hour drive west to Tampa. Available April 2014. Minimum 3 month lease.

The house is currently furnished and we are planning to remove the furniture. However, we are open to renting it furnished. Call us to arrange for an appointment. Snowbirds welcome! Application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Egret Dr have any available units?
6223 Egret Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Egret Dr have?
Some of 6223 Egret Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Egret Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Egret Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Egret Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Egret Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 6223 Egret Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Egret Dr does offer parking.
Does 6223 Egret Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6223 Egret Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Egret Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6223 Egret Dr has a pool.
Does 6223 Egret Dr have accessible units?
No, 6223 Egret Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Egret Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 Egret Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
