Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

616 West 9th Street

616 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

616 West 9th Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Paul A Diggs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom home with new floors, new bathroom, new paint. In the heart of Lakeland.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMLakeside.com

Security Deposit: $925
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $100

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 West 9th Street have any available units?
616 West 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 616 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 West 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 West 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 616 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 616 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 616 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 West 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 616 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 616 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 West 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 West 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

