All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 615 Palmore Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
615 Palmore Ct.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 Palmore Ct.
615 Palmore Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
615 Palmore Court, Lakeland, FL 33813
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Property Id: 44293
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44293
Property Id 44293
(RLNE5385733)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Palmore Ct. have any available units?
615 Palmore Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 615 Palmore Ct. have?
Some of 615 Palmore Ct.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 615 Palmore Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
615 Palmore Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Palmore Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Palmore Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 615 Palmore Ct. offer parking?
No, 615 Palmore Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 615 Palmore Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Palmore Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Palmore Ct. have a pool?
No, 615 Palmore Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 615 Palmore Ct. have accessible units?
No, 615 Palmore Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Palmore Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Palmore Ct. has units with dishwashers.
