606 West Patterson St 1/2
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

606 West Patterson St 1/2

606 West Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 West Patterson Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom 1 Bath-UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 226936

1 bedroom 1 bathroom house located at 606 1/2 W Patterson St in Lakeland Florida. Includes stove, fridge, dishwasher & laundry room access.

Electric, Water, Waste, Pest Control & Lawn Care are all included in the cost of rent.

Please call 863-439-6550 to schedule a viewing of this property.

***NOTE*** ANY APPLICANTS THAT PAY APPLICATION FEES THROUGH TURBOTENANT ARE STILL SUBJECT TO OUR STANDARD $50 (PER ADULT) APPLICATION FEE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226936
Property Id 226936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5574607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 West Patterson St 1/2 have any available units?
606 West Patterson St 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 West Patterson St 1/2 have?
Some of 606 West Patterson St 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 West Patterson St 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
606 West Patterson St 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 West Patterson St 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 606 West Patterson St 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 606 West Patterson St 1/2 offer parking?
No, 606 West Patterson St 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 606 West Patterson St 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 West Patterson St 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 West Patterson St 1/2 have a pool?
No, 606 West Patterson St 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 606 West Patterson St 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 606 West Patterson St 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 606 West Patterson St 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 West Patterson St 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
