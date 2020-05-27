606 West Patterson St 1/2

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

1 Bedroom 1 Bath-UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 226936



1 bedroom 1 bathroom house located at 606 1/2 W Patterson St in Lakeland Florida. Includes stove, fridge, dishwasher & laundry room access.



Electric, Water, Waste, Pest Control & Lawn Care are all included in the cost of rent.



Please call 863-439-6550 to schedule a viewing of this property.



***NOTE*** ANY APPLICANTS THAT PAY APPLICATION FEES THROUGH TURBOTENANT ARE STILL SUBJECT TO OUR STANDARD $50 (PER ADULT) APPLICATION FEE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226936

No Pets Allowed



