Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 2/2 condo in Villas III is available now. This home with a screened porch overlooks a pond. Split Bedroom, Laundry in Hallway. Washer and Dryer are available but are not warranted. Owner consider small pets with a pet screening app.