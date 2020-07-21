Amenities

5439 Limestone Lane Available 01/01/20 3/2.5 Condo in Cobblestone Landing - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, The first floor includes beautiful high quality wood laminate floors and crown molding. The kitchen has thick granite counter tops coupled with a tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances (all included). The foyer, kitchen, and baths all have ceramic tile flooring. Upstairs includes faux wood blinds which are also included. This home is a corner unit that receives a lot of sunshine! This well maintained community includes assigned parking, a community pool and gated access and is located conveniently to shopping and I-4 for an easy commute to either Tampa or Orlando.



$75 HOA Application Fee

$200 HOA Security Deposit



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



No Pets Allowed



