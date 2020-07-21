All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 5439 Limestone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
5439 Limestone Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

5439 Limestone Lane

5439 Limestone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

5439 Limestone Lane, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
5439 Limestone Lane Available 01/01/20 3/2.5 Condo in Cobblestone Landing - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, The first floor includes beautiful high quality wood laminate floors and crown molding. The kitchen has thick granite counter tops coupled with a tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances (all included). The foyer, kitchen, and baths all have ceramic tile flooring. Upstairs includes faux wood blinds which are also included. This home is a corner unit that receives a lot of sunshine! This well maintained community includes assigned parking, a community pool and gated access and is located conveniently to shopping and I-4 for an easy commute to either Tampa or Orlando.

$75 HOA Application Fee
$200 HOA Security Deposit

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2008754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Limestone Lane have any available units?
5439 Limestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 Limestone Lane have?
Some of 5439 Limestone Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Limestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Limestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Limestone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5439 Limestone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5439 Limestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Limestone Lane offers parking.
Does 5439 Limestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Limestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Limestone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5439 Limestone Lane has a pool.
Does 5439 Limestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 5439 Limestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Limestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5439 Limestone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Retreat at Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus