5416 Fieldstone Dr. Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON!! 3/2.5 Condo in Gated Community - COMING SOON!!! (Able to view after 6/5)



You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home in a Gated Community. Very Well Maintained with neutral color walls. Kitchen has plenty of room and even has a Breakfast Bar for a few Bar Stools. Open Floor Plan with Dining Room Living Room Combo and Half Bathroom downstairs. Upstairs offers you a Large Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Master Bathroom and a Generous size 2nd Bedroom and 3rd Bedroom currently being used as an office. Laundry Room also located upstairs as well as the 2nd Full Bathroom for your guests. Community Pool in this Beautiful Gated Community



HOA requires a $75 application fee once approved by our company.

HOA requires a $200 deposit which is paid separately from the security deposit



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package: (Included in rental amount)

$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4448527)