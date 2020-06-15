All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5416 Fieldstone Dr.

5416 Fieldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5416 Fieldstone Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
5416 Fieldstone Dr. Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON!! 3/2.5 Condo in Gated Community - COMING SOON!!! (Able to view after 6/5)

You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home in a Gated Community. Very Well Maintained with neutral color walls. Kitchen has plenty of room and even has a Breakfast Bar for a few Bar Stools. Open Floor Plan with Dining Room Living Room Combo and Half Bathroom downstairs. Upstairs offers you a Large Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Master Bathroom and a Generous size 2nd Bedroom and 3rd Bedroom currently being used as an office. Laundry Room also located upstairs as well as the 2nd Full Bathroom for your guests. Community Pool in this Beautiful Gated Community

HOA requires a $75 application fee once approved by our company.
HOA requires a $200 deposit which is paid separately from the security deposit

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package: (Included in rental amount)
$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4448527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Fieldstone Dr. have any available units?
5416 Fieldstone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Fieldstone Dr. have?
Some of 5416 Fieldstone Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Fieldstone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Fieldstone Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Fieldstone Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 Fieldstone Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5416 Fieldstone Dr. offer parking?
No, 5416 Fieldstone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5416 Fieldstone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Fieldstone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Fieldstone Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5416 Fieldstone Dr. has a pool.
Does 5416 Fieldstone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5416 Fieldstone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Fieldstone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Fieldstone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
